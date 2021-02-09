UrduPoint.com
US To Become Participant In COVAX High-Level Council - Senior Health Official

Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

US to Become Participant in COVAX High-Level Council - Senior Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The United States will switch from observer to participant in Facilitation Council of the COVAX vaccine distribution tool, Colin McIff, a senior official at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday.

"The United States is pleased to transition from observer to participant in the Act Accelerator Facilitation Council and plans to fully participate in these meetings going forward," McIff said at a WHO meeting.

