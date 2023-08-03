Open Menu

US To Begin Construction On 29th Virginia-Class Attack Submarine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Newport news Shipbuilding is about to begin construction on the 29th US nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack submarine for the Navy, local broadcaster KTUL reported.

The report said on Wednesday that the company kicked off the beginning of construction of the submarine with a symbolic ceremony authenticating the keel of the ship.

According to the report, Newport News Shipbuilding is one of two US shipyards that can make this class of attack submarines for the US Navy.

Australia is set to acquire up to five Virginia-class submarines from the United States under the AUKUS security pact, but the initiative is stuck in Congress as Republican lawmakers seek more funding to build this class of submarines for the US Navy and Australia's armed forces at the same time in a timely manner.

