US To Begin Rollout Of New COVID-19 Treatment On Tuesday - Health Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United States will begin distributing 30,000 doses of a new therapeutic against COVID-19 on Tuesday, US Health Secretary Alex Azar told reporters.

The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Regeneron's investigational monoclonal antibody therapeutic cocktail - the experimental coronavirus treatment given to US President Donald Trump - on Saturday.

"Distribution will begin tomorrow," Azar said on Monday. "We expect to distribute about 30,000 doses of the Regeneron product tomorrow.

"

The health secretary added that he is expecting additional shipments within weeks.

The treatment is intended for COVID-19 patients over 12-years old experiencing mild to moderate symptoms but who are at risk of developing serious complications resulting in hospitalization and intensive care.

Medical experts said the hope is the drug stems the tide of hospitalizations, as the US remains mired in the second wave of the deadly pandemic.

Trump was treated with Regeneron's experimental drug in October, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

