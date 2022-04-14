UrduPoint.com

US To Begin Shipments Of New Ukraine Military Aid 'Right Away' - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States intends on beginning shipments of the most recent package of military aid to Ukraine right away, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We will literally start right away," Kirby told a press briefing when asked how soon the defense aid could start flowing to Ukraine.

The US on Wednesday announced a new defense aid package to Ukraine, which includes equipment such as transport helicopters, armored personnel carriers, Javelin missiles and Howitzer artillery systems among other gear.

