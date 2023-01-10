US to Begin Training Ukrainians on Patriot Missile Systems in State of Oklahoma - Reports

The United States will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use Patriot surface-to-air missile systems at Fort Sill in the state of Oklahoma next week, Fox News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The United States will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use Patriot surface-to-air missile systems at Fort Sill in the state of Oklahoma next week, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

The US military intends to begin training Ukrainians on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill, with the process expected to take several months, the report said, citing a defense official.

However, the training will be expedited in comparison to a typical course on the system, the report added.

In December, the Biden administration announced a $1.

85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including one Patriot missile system. Germany also pledged a Patriot missile system to Ukraine earlier this month.

A crew of approximately 90 soldiers is required to operate a Patriot missile system, its radar, control station and other auxiliary equipment, although just three are needed to fire a missile, the report said.

The US has focused recent security assistance packages for Ukraine on air defense needs amid frequent Russian missile and drone strikes.