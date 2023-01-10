UrduPoint.com

US To Begin Training Ukrainians On Patriot Missile System In Oklahoma - Pentagon

The United States will begin training Ukrainian troops on the Patriot surface-to-air missile system at Fort Sill in the US state of Oklahoma as soon as next week, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

"I can confirm that training for Ukrainian forces on the Patriot air defense system will begin as soon as next week at Fort Sill, Oklahoma," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The training, which teaches operational and maintenance skills in classroom and simulation settings, will prepare 90-100 Ukrainian soldiers over the next several months, Ryder said.

The training is expedited as compared to typical courses on the Patriot system, Ryder said. Dialogue on future training classes remains open, Ryder added.

In December, the United States committed one Patriot missile system to Ukraine. That commitment was followed by another one made by Germany earlier this month.

