US to Begin Training Ukrainians on Patriot Missile System in Oklahoma - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The United States will begin training Ukrainian troops on the Patriot surface-to-air missile system at Fort Sill in the US state of Oklahoma as soon as next week, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that training for Ukrainian forces on the Patriot air defense system will begin as soon as next week at Fort Sill, Oklahoma," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The training, which teaches operational and maintenance skills in classroom and simulation settings, will prepare 90-100 Ukrainian soldiers over the next several months, Ryder said.

The training is expedited as compared to typical courses on the Patriot system, Ryder said. Dialogue on future training classes remains open, Ryder added.

In December, the United States committed one Patriot missile system to Ukraine.

That commitment was followed by another one made by Germany earlier this month.

The Patriot system will be delivered to Ukraine following the training course, Ryder said, noting that the delivery will not be announced in advance.

The training will be tailored to provide tactics relevant to the battlefield in Ukraine and taught by the same instructors as US forces, Ryder said. The training will not detract from other training scheduled at Fort Sill, Ryder also said.

The Pentagon has focused recent security assistance packages for Ukraine on air defense capabilities amid frequent Russian missile and drone strikes. Last week, the Biden administration announced a new $3.75 billion aid package for Ukraine, including RIM-7 "Sea Sparrow" air defense missiles.