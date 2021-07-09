US to Blacklist 30 Firms, Including 14 Chinese Linked to Situation in Xinjiang - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States on Friday will add more than 30 foreign companies to its economic blacklist, including 14 Chinese firms that Washington alleges are involved in human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang, Reuters and Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The identity of the companies being blacklisted by the United States remains unknown, but China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that Beijing would take all necessary actions to protect the rights and interest of its companies against any US attempts to interfere in the country's internal affairs.