UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Blacklist 30 Firms, Including 14 Chinese Linked To Situation In Xinjiang - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

US to Blacklist 30 Firms, Including 14 Chinese Linked to Situation in Xinjiang - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States on Friday will add more than 30 foreign companies to its economic blacklist, including 14 Chinese firms that Washington alleges are involved in human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang, Reuters and Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The identity of the companies being blacklisted by the United States remains unknown, but China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that Beijing would take all necessary actions to protect the rights and interest of its companies against any US attempts to interfere in the country's internal affairs.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing United States All

Recent Stories

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

1 minute ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

21 minutes ago

Effective communication can help promote democracy ..

21 minutes ago

69,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

26 minutes ago

RSB Dubai grants ENGIE Solutions first accreditati ..

26 minutes ago

IGP briefs PM about couple’s harassment case in ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.