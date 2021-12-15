US to Blacklist 8 Chinese Companies Including Drones' Manufacturer DJI - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The US Administration will add eight Chinese companies including dronemaker DJI to an investment blacklist for their involvement in an alleged surveillance and human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited its sources as saying that the US Treasury will put DJI, as well as Megvii, a company specializing in artificial intelligence and face recognition technologies, supercomputer manufacturer Dawning Information Industry, facial recognition software company CloudWalk Technology, cybersecurity group Xiamen Meiya Pico, AI software company Yitu Technology, cloud computing technologies firm Leon Technology,� and cloud-based surveillance systems manufacturer NetPosa Technologies on the "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" blacklist on Thursday.

The measure was said to be prompted by the alleged China's repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities.

There are already 60 Chinese companies on the blacklist.

Putting these companies on the blacklist will forbid American investors from buying stakes and shares of the companies. All listed companies are already on the entity list restricting American enterprises from exporting technologies and products without obtaining a government license.

The United States is also expected to put about 20 companies including biotechnology research and development enterprises on the entity list on Thursday.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination published a research in August 2018 saying that up to one million of Uyghurs are detained at "internment camps" in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. Many Western countries have introduced sanctions against Chinese officials over the alleged violation of human rights. China has repeatedly denied the accusations and declared that the actions are the interference in its internal affairs. Moreover, China stated that Xinjiang problem concerns issues of violence, terrorism and separatism, not human rights violation issue.