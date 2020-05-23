UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Blacklist 9 Chinese Entities Over Alleged Abuses In Xinjiang - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:40 AM

US to Blacklist 9 Chinese Entities Over Alleged Abuses in Xinjiang - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The United States has blacklisted nine Chinese entities over human rights violations in Xinjiang, the Department of Commerce said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced the impending addition of the People's Republic of China's Ministry of Public Security's Institute of Forensic Science and eight Chinese companies to the Entity List, which will result in these parties facing new restrictions on access to US technology," the release said.

The release further said these entities have committed human rights violations against Muslim minority groups in the Chinese region of Xinjiang. Beijing has repeatedly rejected such allegations and said it abides by international human rights treaties.

Related Topics

Technology Minority China Beijing United States Commerce Muslim Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

13 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

13 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.