US to Blacklist 9 Chinese Entities Over Alleged Abuses in Xinjiang - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The United States has blacklisted nine Chinese entities over human rights violations in Xinjiang, the Department of Commerce said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced the impending addition of the People's Republic of China's Ministry of Public Security's Institute of Forensic Science and eight Chinese companies to the Entity List, which will result in these parties facing new restrictions on access to US technology," the release said.

The release further said these entities have committed human rights violations against Muslim minority groups in the Chinese region of Xinjiang. Beijing has repeatedly rejected such allegations and said it abides by international human rights treaties.