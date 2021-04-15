US to Blame for Current State of Moscow-Washington Relations - Russian Foreign Ministry

The United States is responsible for the current state of Moscow-Washington relations, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States is responsible for the current state of Moscow-Washington relations, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"Washington must realize they will have to pay for the degradation of bilateral relations.

The responsibility for what is happening lies entirely with the United States," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman said that Moscow will respond to Washington's new sanctions.

"We have repeatedly warned the United States about the consequences of their hostile steps, which are dangerously increasing the degree of confrontation between our countries," Zakharova added.