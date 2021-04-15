UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Blame For Current State Of Moscow-Washington Relations - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

US to Blame for Current State of Moscow-Washington Relations - Russian Foreign Ministry

The United States is responsible for the current state of Moscow-Washington relations, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States is responsible for the current state of Moscow-Washington relations, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"Washington must realize they will have to pay for the degradation of bilateral relations.

The responsibility for what is happening lies entirely with the United States," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman said that Moscow will respond to Washington's new sanctions.

"We have repeatedly warned the United States about the consequences of their hostile steps, which are dangerously increasing the degree of confrontation between our countries," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Russia Urges Paris, Berlin to Focus on Encouraging ..

50 seconds ago

Important road built in dist Central to resolve tr ..

52 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador

53 seconds ago

US Sanctions Policy Not in Line With Interests of ..

4 minutes ago

DC Swat announces plan to curb illegal profiteerin ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey exports pistachios to 80 countries in Q1

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.