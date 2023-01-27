UrduPoint.com

US To Blame For Situation In Ukraine, Pyongyang Sides With Russia - Kim Jong Un's Sister

The United States, which pumps Ukraine with weapons, provokes the escalation of the conflict; North Korea will always be on the side of the people and the army of Russia, which protects the "dignity and honor" of the state, its sovereignty and security, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is the deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

"The United States, by pumping Ukraine with a large number of weapons, is 'distinguished' in stimulating the continuation of unstable global events, and recently made its anti-Russian position even clearer by officially announcing the supply of its main tanks (to Ukraine)," Kim Yo Jong said, noting that the United States is waging a "proxy war aimed at destroying the Russian Federation" in order to achieve hegemony.

She noted that it is the United States that is the "main culprit" of the situation, posing a threat to Russia's strategic security, and that "without the United States, the world will be brighter, safer and more peaceful."

"We are deeply concerned about the behavior of the United States, leading to an escalation of the war with the supply of military equipment to Ukraine for ground attack, and we strongly condemn this," Kim Yo Jong said. "We will always be in the same trench with the army and people of Russia, which stood up to fight to protect the dignity and honor of the state, sovereignty and security country."

