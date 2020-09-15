UrduPoint.com
US To Block Imports Of Goods Made In China's Xinjiang To Combat Forced Labor - DHS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

US to Block Imports of Goods Made in China's Xinjiang to Combat Forced Labor - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The United States has moved to block the import of goods made in China's Xinjiang to combat alleged forced labor practices, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

"US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued five Withhold Release Orders (WRO) today on products from the People's Republic of China (PRC)," the department said in a statement.

"The products subject to the WROs are produced with state-sponsored forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where the Chinese government is engaged in systemic human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic and religious minorities."

More Stories From World

