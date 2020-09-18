US to Block TikTok, WeChat Transactions Starting on Sunday - Commerce Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will block transactions by Chinese social media applications TikTok and WeChat from this weekend to enforce executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, the Commerce Department announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The United States will block transactions by Chinese social media applications TikTok and WeChat from this weekend to enforce executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, the Commerce Department announced on Friday.

"In response to President Trump's Executive Orders signed August 6, 2020, the Department of Commerce (Commerce) today announced prohibitions on transactions relating to mobile applications (apps) WeChat and TikTok to safeguard the national security of the United States," the statement said. "The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has demonstrated the means and motives to use these apps to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and the economy of the US. Today's announced prohibitions, when combined, protect users in the US by eliminating access to these applications and significantly reducing their functionality."