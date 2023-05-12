UrduPoint.com

US To Bolster Posture In Arabian Gulf Amid Iranian 'Interference' With Vessels - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:49 PM

US to Bolster Posture in Arabian Gulf Amid Iranian 'Interference' With Vessels - Kirby

The United States will bolster its military posture in the Arabian Gulf amid alleged Iranian interference with commercial maritime activity, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The United States will bolster its military posture in the Arabian Gulf amid alleged Iranian interference with commercial maritime activity, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"Today, the Department of Defense will be making a series of moves to bolster our defensive posture in the Arabian Gulf," Kirby said during a press briefing.

In the coming weeks, the US will seek to increase coordination and interoperability of the international maritime security construct, Kirby said. The US does not seek escalation or conflict with Iran, Kirby added.

The move comes after Iran allegedly interfered with the navigation of 15 commercial vessels in the last two years, Kirby said.

Related Topics

Iran White House United States

Recent Stories

Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in ..

Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in Regional Aircraft Production ..

5 seconds ago
 EU, India to Discuss Strategic, Green Technologies ..

EU, India to Discuss Strategic, Green Technologies on May 16 - Spokesperson

6 seconds ago
 HEC conducts capacity building workshop for teache ..

HEC conducts capacity building workshop for teachers in Punjab affiliated colleg ..

8 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM condemns attack on FC camp in Musli ..

Balochistan CM condemns attack on FC camp in Muslim Bagh

9 seconds ago
 Too Soon to Tell if Sullivan-Wang Meeting Will Lea ..

Too Soon to Tell if Sullivan-Wang Meeting Will Lead to Talks With Biden, Blinken ..

1 minute ago
 Russians have cut their expenses this year, about ..

Russians have cut their expenses this year, about a new platform for online shop ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.