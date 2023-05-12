US to Bolster Posture in Arabian Gulf Amid Iranian 'Interference' With Vessels - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The United States will bolster its military posture in the Arabian Gulf amid alleged Iranian interference with commercial maritime activity, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"Today, the Department of Defense will be making a series of moves to bolster our defensive posture in the Arabian Gulf," Kirby said during a press briefing.

In the coming weeks, the US will seek to increase coordination and interoperability of the international maritime security construct, Kirby said. The US does not seek escalation or conflict with Iran, Kirby added.

The move comes after Iran allegedly interfered with the navigation of 15 commercial vessels in the last two years, Kirby said.