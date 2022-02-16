UrduPoint.com

US To Boost Fight Against Anti-Vaccine Disinformation In Africa - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US to Boost Fight Against Anti-Vaccine Disinformation in Africa - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The US has prioritized combating disinformation that has fueled covid vaccine hesitancy across Africa, State Department Global COVID-19 Response Coordinator Mary Beth Goodman said on Tuesday.

"Disinformation is a hindrance to some African citizens being willing to take this vaccine," Goodman said at a press briefing. "We need to plan for increased efforts to stop the spread of false information... looking at disinformation is high on our list."

The State Department official said quality local messaging to fill in information gaps and fight false beliefs is critical to ensuring citizens across the continent get vaccinated.

Goodman was discussing the Global Action Plan (GAP) and commitments made by the United States, international organization representatives, and foreign ministers to end the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 and strengthen global health security.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the Biden administration donated to Africa an additional five million doses of the Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine for continent-wide distribution.

