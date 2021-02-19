UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Boost Int'l Climate Agenda Upon Its Return To Paris Accord - Russian Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

US to Boost Int'l Climate Agenda Upon Its Return to Paris Accord - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Washington's return to the Paris agreement will intensify international climate initiatives and motivations for other nations and corporations to set more ambitious environmental goals, Ruslan Edelgeriev, an adviser to the Russian president and special envoy on climate issues at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the United States officially rejoined the Paris climate deal, 107 days after the administration of former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord.

"In my opinion, this will lead to a new round in the 'race of ambitions' when countries set goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality," Edelgeriev said.

He noted that the US' return to the agreement is due to sharply activate the ecological agenda on the international level, as climate-linked factors impact nearly all fields of interaction, "from trade and finance to security."

Besides, the official stressed that Joe Biden's cabinet intends to "decarbonize the national economy," while the country remains one of the world's largest issuers.

The Paris Agreement, signed by more than 190 nations in December 2015 and effective since November 2016, entails an objective to keep the rise in global temperature to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and reach the net-zero-emission target by 2050.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Washington Trump Paris Lead United States November December Gas 2016 2015 All From Cabinet Agreement Race

Recent Stories

AJK Revenue Minister Farooq Sikandar's resignation ..

4 minutes ago

UK Springer Spaniel Max Becomes 1st Ever Pet to Re ..

4 minutes ago

Macron Says If EU, US Fail to Provide Vaccines to ..

4 minutes ago

Tuchel takes blame for Ziyech struggles at Chelsea ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Warns Against Returning to Cold War

4 minutes ago

'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' positive sign for promot ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.