MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Washington's return to the Paris agreement will intensify international climate initiatives and motivations for other nations and corporations to set more ambitious environmental goals, Ruslan Edelgeriev, an adviser to the Russian president and special envoy on climate issues at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the United States officially rejoined the Paris climate deal, 107 days after the administration of former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord.

"In my opinion, this will lead to a new round in the 'race of ambitions' when countries set goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality," Edelgeriev said.

He noted that the US' return to the agreement is due to sharply activate the ecological agenda on the international level, as climate-linked factors impact nearly all fields of interaction, "from trade and finance to security."

Besides, the official stressed that Joe Biden's cabinet intends to "decarbonize the national economy," while the country remains one of the world's largest issuers.

The Paris Agreement, signed by more than 190 nations in December 2015 and effective since November 2016, entails an objective to keep the rise in global temperature to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and reach the net-zero-emission target by 2050.