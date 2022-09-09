US to Boost Production of 155mm Munitions to 36,000 Per Month Over Next 3 Years - Pentagon

The United States plans to boost its production capacity of 155mm ammunition from 14,000 to 36,000 shells per month over the next three years, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States plans to boost its production capacity of 155mm ammunition from 14,000 to 36,000 shells per month over the next three years, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Friday.

"Right now, the 155 (mm) munitions are (produced) at about 14,400 a month, and we have plans working with the contractor to get that in increments ultimately up to 36,000 a month by about three years. It's going to be in steps," LaPlante said during a press briefing.

At the same time, the United States is not the only country that manufactures this kind of munitions. Two weeks ago, the US army signed contracts with several companies around the world to purchase 250,000 rounds of 155mm munitions, LaPlante added.

To date, the United States has supplied Ukraine with more than 800,000 rounds of 155mm artillery shells used on 155-mm howitzers and over 100,000 rounds of 105mm munitions for 105-mm howitzers, among other equipment.

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced an additional package of military assistance for Ukraine worth $675 million that includes HIMARS ammunition, four 105mm Howitzers, and high-speed anti-radiation missiles.

The new package also includes 100 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), 1.5 million rounds of small arms ammunition, more than 5,000 anti-armor systems, 1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems, additional grenade launchers and small arms, 50 armored medical treatment vehicles, as well as night vision devices and other field equipment.