UrduPoint.com

US To Boost Production Of 155mm Munitions To 36,000 Per Month Over Next 3 Years - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 11:32 PM

US to Boost Production of 155mm Munitions to 36,000 Per Month Over Next 3 Years - Pentagon

The United States plans to boost its production capacity of 155mm ammunition from 14,000 to 36,000 shells per month over the next three years, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States plans to boost its production capacity of 155mm ammunition from 14,000 to 36,000 shells per month over the next three years, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Friday.

"Right now, the 155 (mm) munitions are (produced) at about 14,400 a month, and we have plans working with the contractor to get that in increments ultimately up to 36,000 a month by about three years. It's going to be in steps," LaPlante said during a press briefing.

At the same time, the United States is not the only country that manufactures this kind of munitions. Two weeks ago, the US army signed contracts with several companies around the world to purchase 250,000 rounds of 155mm munitions, LaPlante added.

To date, the United States has supplied Ukraine with more than 800,000 rounds of 155mm artillery shells used on 155-mm howitzers and over 100,000 rounds of 105mm munitions for 105-mm howitzers, among other equipment.

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced an additional package of military assistance for Ukraine worth $675 million that includes HIMARS ammunition, four 105mm Howitzers, and high-speed anti-radiation missiles.

The new package also includes 100 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), 1.5 million rounds of small arms ammunition, more than 5,000 anti-armor systems, 1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems, additional grenade launchers and small arms, 50 armored medical treatment vehicles, as well as night vision devices and other field equipment.

Related Topics

World Army Ukraine Pentagon Vehicles Same United States From Million

Recent Stories

Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cu ..

Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cup final dress rehearsal

1 minute ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: MSCI Inc.

Press Release from Business Wire: MSCI Inc.

1 minute ago
 Addl IGP seeks report on ASI suicide at Layyah

Addl IGP seeks report on ASI suicide at Layyah

1 minute ago
 Swiatek, Jabeur set for US Open duel

Swiatek, Jabeur set for US Open duel

1 minute ago
 Colombia, Venezuela to Resume Cross-Border Traffic ..

Colombia, Venezuela to Resume Cross-Border Traffic From September 26 - Colombian ..

19 minutes ago
 Code of conduct violation case against Imran, othe ..

Code of conduct violation case against Imran, others adjourned till Sep 15

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.