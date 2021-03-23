US to Boost Relations With Pacific, Caribbean Island Nations - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The United States seeks to strengthen its relationships with allies in the Pacific, Atlantic and Caribbean through the new Small and Less Populous Island Economies initiative, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said in a press release.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese co-hosted earlier on Monday a virtual event today with ambassadors and permanent representatives from island countries and territories in the Caribbean, North Atlantic and Pacific regions to boost relations via the new initiative.

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Deese invited participants to partner with the United States under the Small and Less Populous Island Economies (SALPIE) Initiative, a new economic cooperation framework designed to strengthen US collaboration with these island economies to counter COVID-19 economic challenges, promote economic recovery, respond to the climate crisis, and advance longer-term shared interests," Horne said in the release on Monday.

The two officials underscored the Biden administration's goal of strengthening the US relationships with its allies, including smaller countries that have not always been at the top of the US diplomatic and economic agenda, Horne added.

SALPIE was designed to strengthen collaboration with island countries and territories by bringing together 29 US departments and agencies to coordinate the cooperation in the areas of economic growth, climate change, development finance, and security, according to the release.