UrduPoint.com

US To Boost Stinger, Javelin Production To Refill Stock During Ukraine Supply - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:11 PM

US to Boost Stinger, Javelin Production to Refill Stock During Ukraine Supply - Reports

The Pentagon plans to accelerate production of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles to replenish US stocks as the country continues to send the weapons systems to Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing defense officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Pentagon plans to accelerate production of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles to replenish US stocks as the country continues to send the weapons systems to Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing defense officials.

Last week, the channel reported that Ukraine was asking the US to provide it with 500 Stinger and 500 Javelin missiles daily.

The US Stinger missile production line was shut down, but has been restarted to fulfill overseas sales orders, according to the report. Several options for production capacity are now being considered to maintain efficient operation, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell said.

The US Department of Defense also hopes to increase production of Javelin missiles. In 2022, it expects to produce more than 6,000 Javelin missiles, according to documents seen by the channel.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon Stocks

Recent Stories

13,000 policemen to provide security during LG pol ..

13,000 policemen to provide security during LG polls in Hazara

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon Confrontational Appr ..

Moscow Calls on EU to Abandon Confrontational Approach Towards Russia - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Talks to Continue in Video Format - ..

Russia-Ukraine Talks to Continue in Video Format - Source

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Leadership to Meet With EU Top Officials O ..

Chinese Leadership to Meet With EU Top Officials Over Ukraine on Friday

2 minutes ago
 Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea in defamation su ..

Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea in defamation suit

10 minutes ago
 Egyptian Companies May Replace Western on Russian ..

Egyptian Companies May Replace Western on Russian Market - Ambassador

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.