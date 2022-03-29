US to Boost Stinger, Javelin Production to Refill Stock During Ukraine Supply - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Pentagon plans to accelerate production of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles to replenish US stocks as the country continues to send the weapons systems to Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing defense officials.

Last week, the channel reported that Ukraine was asking the US to provide it with 500 Stinger and 500 Javelin missiles daily.

The US Stinger missile production line was shut down, but has been restarted to fulfill overseas sales orders, according to the report. Several options for production capacity are now being considered to maintain efficient operation, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell said.

The US Department of Defense also hopes to increase production of Javelin missiles. In 2022, it expects to produce more than 6,000 Javelin missiles, according to documents seen by the channel.