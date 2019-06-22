UrduPoint.com
US To Boost Supervision Of Iran-Based Financial Entities For Money Laundering - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:00 AM

US to Boost Supervision of Iran-Based Financial Entities for Money Laundering - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The United States will enhance supervision of Iran-based financial entities over Tehran's alleged money laundering, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement.

"Today, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) responded to Iran's willful failure to address its systemic money laundering and terrorist financing deficiencies by requiring increased supervision of Iran-based financial institutions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran regularly seeks to use deception and subterfuge to fund its illicit activities, threatening the integrity and security of the international financial system," Pompeo said on Friday.

