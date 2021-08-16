US to Bring Military Presence in Afghanistan to 6,000 Troops - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Pentagon authorized the deployment of extra 1,000 US troops to facilitate US citizens evacuation from Kabul, bringing the total number of troops to be stationed in Afghanistan temporarily to 6,000, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed US official.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden authorized the deployment of up to 5,000 US troops to ensure safe evacuation of the country's diplomatic personnel.