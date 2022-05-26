UrduPoint.com

US To Build China-Focused Integrated Team Inside State Department - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 06:52 PM

US to Build China-Focused Integrated Team Inside State Department - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States is planning to build an integrated team of diplomats that will focus on China and alleged challenges the country poses to Washington's interests in the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will say on Thursday during a major policy speech at George Washington University.

"The scale and scope of the challenge posed by the People's Republic of China will test American diplomacy like nothing we've seen before. I'm determined to give our Department and our diplomats the tools they need to meet this challenge head on, as part of my modernization agenda. This includes building a China House - a Department-wide integrated team that will coordinate and implement our policy across issues and regions," Blinken will say, according to excerpts of the speech provided by the State Department.

