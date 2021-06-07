US to Build Coalition to Prosecute Countries Harboring Ransomware Attackers - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The US government is working on building an international coalition to bring to justice individuals or groups involved in cyber attacks as well as to hold to account countries that harbor them, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing on Monday.

"We are working, a whole of the government, to develop a counter ransomware strategy to better protect all of our networks and, of course, this requires working closely with the private sector since many of these things are controlled by the private sector to disrupt and destroy ransomware infrastructure and ecosystems, to find and bring to justice those responsible, to build an international coalition, hold countries who harbor those, engaged in ransomware attacks, accountable," Blinken told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.