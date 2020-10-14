US to Build New Embassy on 26-Acre Site in Saudi Capital of Riyadh - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The United States will build a new sprawling embassy complex in the Saudi capital of Riyadh that together with two other US consulates in the kingdom will cost nearly $1 billion, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced during a joint press availability with his Saudi counterpart at the State Department on Wednesday.

"The United States is preparing to acquire a 26-acre site for a new US embassy in Riyadh," Pompeo said. "This project along with recent opening of a new consulate in Jeddah and the ongoing construction of a new consulate in Dharan represents a US investment of over $1billion.

"

Pompeo made the remarks as he welcomed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to the State Department for wide-ranging talks.

The talks come within the framework of the inaugural US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue, which will focus on regional security, economic development and other matters of mutual concern, according to the State Department.