US to Build Small Nuclear Reactor in Romania to Address Climate Change - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States is going to build a first ever small nuclear reactor in Romania in a bid to address climate change and growing demand for clean energy in Europe, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

"Today, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced Romania's intent to build a first-of-a-kind US small modular reactor (SMR) plant," the State Department said in a press release. "This pioneering initial step by Romania will build significant momentum for reducing emissions across Europe.

The "multi-billion-dollar" deal will allow Romania to begin the process of gradually replacing its seven coal power plants while the total number of such plants in the region is 30, the release said.

The modular nature SMRs provides for scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Such nuclear modules can also be integrated with other clean energy sources, the release added.