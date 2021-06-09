UrduPoint.com
US To Buy 1.7 Million Courses Of Merck's Covid Pill

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:17 PM

US to buy 1.7 million courses of Merck's Covid pill

The United States on Wednesday announced an agreement with Merck to buy 1.7 million courses of an experimental antiviral pill against Covid-19

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States on Wednesday announced an agreement with Merck to buy 1.7 million courses of an experimental antiviral pill against Covid-19.

The $1.2 billion Dollar deal is for a drug called molnupiravir, which is currently being tested in a global Phase 3 clinical trial of 1,850 people, with results expected by fall.

"This agreement is part of the Biden Administration's whole-of-government approach to develop new COVID-19 treatments and to respond to the health needs of the public," the Department of Health and Human Services said.

The US will only complete the deal if molnupiravir receives an emergency use authorization or full approval by the food and Drug Administration.

Rob Davis, president of Merck, added the company "is pleased to collaborate with the US government on this new agreement that will provide Americans with Covid-19 access to molnupiravir."The company hopes to have more than 10 million courses of the five-day-treatment available by the end of 2021.

