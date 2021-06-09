UrduPoint.com
US To Buy 1.7Mln Doses Of Experimental COVID-19 Treatment - Health Dept.

Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:23 PM

US to Buy 1.7Mln Doses of Experimental COVID-19 Treatment - Health Dept.

The US plans to stockpile an experimental antiviral drug with the potential to reduce hospital admissions of COVID-19 victims, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The US plans to stockpile an experimental antiviral drug with the potential to reduce hospital admissions of COVID-19 victims, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday.

"The Biden Administration today announced that the U.S. government will procure approximately 1.7 million courses of an investigational antiviral treatment, molnupiravir (MK-4482), for COVID-19 from Merck, pending emergency use authorization (EUA) or approval from the U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA)," an HHS press release said.

The release explained that Molnupiravir (MK-4482) is designed to induce viral genome copying errors to prevent the virus from replicating in the human body, and evidence to date from clinical trials in patients with COVID-19 suggests that molnupiravir may reduce replication of the SAR-CoV-2 virus.

This treatment is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 trial for its potential to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in non-hospitalized patients who have [COVID-19] symptoms for five days or less and are at high risk for severe illness, the release added.

The trial plans to enroll a total of 1,850 patients globally with final data expected in the fall of 2021, according to the release.

