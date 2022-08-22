US to Buy 50 Mobile Communications Centers for Embassy in Ukraine- Pre-Solicitation Notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) on Monday announced plans to purchase 50 mobile communications centers, equipped with satellite internet terminals and other hardware, to secure Ukraine's borders.

"The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) would like to purchase communication equipment for 50 mobile communications centers that will help conduct forward field operations for securing Ukraine's borders. The equipment will include but not be limited to Satellite internet terminal kit, Router, Switch, IP phone, Wi-Fi access point," a pre-solicitation notice published by the US Consulate General in Frankfurt said.

Interested companies should express their interest in the procurement no later than August 30, the pre-solicitation notice added.

The United States reopened its embassy in Kiev on May 18 after initially moving the mission to Lviv when Russia commenced its special military operation in Ukraine. Also in May, President Joe Biden nominated Bridget Ann Brink to be the next US ambassador to Ukraine.

Brink arrived at the US embassy in Kiev on May 29 after being confirmed for that position by the US Senate.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said the special operation has as its goals to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and is solely targeting the country's military infrastructure.