UrduPoint.com

US To Buy 50 Mobile Communications Centers For Embassy In Ukraine- Pre-Solicitation Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 08:42 PM

US to Buy 50 Mobile Communications Centers for Embassy in Ukraine- Pre-Solicitation Notice

The US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) on Monday announced plans to purchase 50 mobile communications centers, equipped with satellite internet terminals and other hardware, to secure Ukraine's borders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) on Monday announced plans to purchase 50 mobile communications centers, equipped with satellite internet terminals and other hardware, to secure Ukraine's borders.

"The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) would like to purchase communication equipment for 50 mobile communications centers that will help conduct forward field operations for securing Ukraine's borders. The equipment will include but not be limited to Satellite internet terminal kit, Router, Switch, IP phone, Wi-Fi access point," a pre-solicitation notice published by the US Consulate General in Frankfurt said.

Interested companies should express their interest in the procurement no later than August 30, the pre-solicitation notice added.

The United States reopened its embassy in Kiev on May 18 after initially moving the mission to Lviv when Russia commenced its special military operation in Ukraine. Also in May, President Joe Biden nominated Bridget Ann Brink to be the next US ambassador to Ukraine.

Brink arrived at the US embassy in Kiev on May 29 after being confirmed for that position by the US Senate.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said the special operation has as its goals to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and is solely targeting the country's military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Senate Internet Ukraine Russia Mobile Frankfurt Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February May August From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on PTI's pl ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on PTI's plea against elections in nine c ..

42 seconds ago
 Dr Aisha Ghaus vows for structural reforms in coun ..

Dr Aisha Ghaus vows for structural reforms in country's economy

43 seconds ago
 Suspect in Dugina's Assasination Case Servied in U ..

Suspect in Dugina's Assasination Case Servied in Ukrainian Military - Relative

46 seconds ago
 Eminent US Scholar presents overview of different ..

Eminent US Scholar presents overview of different religions

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt approves Rs 350 mln for rice research a ..

Sindh govt approves Rs 350 mln for rice research at RRI

4 minutes ago
 Five gangs busted

Five gangs busted

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.