US To Call Reserve Members Of Army, Coast Guard To Active Duty - Executive Order

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a letter said he has issued an executive order authorizing the Federal government to activate the Army and Coast Guard reserves in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Effective today, in accordance with section 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C.

1631), section 12302 of title 10, United States Code and sections 2127, 2308, 2314, 3735 of title 14, United States Code, I am authorizing the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security, with respect to the Coast Guard, to order units and individual members of the Selected Reserve, and certain Individual Ready Reserve members, to active duty to augment the active forces for the effective conduct of coronavirus disease response," Trump said in a letter to Congress on Friday.

