US to Carry Out Five-Day Arctic Air Defense Exercise Next Week - NORAD

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The US armed forces will carry out a five-day long air defense exercise over the Arctic next week from August 17 to August 21, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD Command) announced on Friday.

"We will conduct an Arctic air defense exercise ranging from the Beaufort Sea to Greenland August 17-21," NORAD said in a Twitter message.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and US Transport Command (USTRANSCOM) would also participate in the exercise they announced.

The TCAF said it would contribute "CF-18 [the Canadian variant of the US Boeing-McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet fighter], CP-140 [Lockheed Aurora strategic Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft] and CC-150T Polaris Airbus A310-300] forces to the exercise.

Boeing-McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle combat fighters, Boeing-McDonnell Douglas KC-10 aerial tankers and Boeing C-17 Globemaster military airlift transports would also participate, the US Air Force said.