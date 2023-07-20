Open Menu

US To Change Army Structure To Prepare For Potential War With China Or Russia - Army Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:19 PM

The United States Army is planning to change its structure to get ready for a potential war with China or with Russia, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Thursday

"We are going to be making some changes to the Army force structure and there are really two reasons for that.

The first reason is we've got to bring in new capabilities to get ready for you know, again, a potential war with China or with Russia," Wormuth said during an event hosted by the Aspen Institute.

