US to Change Deterrence Posture if Russia Wins in Ukraine - Supreme Allied Commander

The United States will have to adjust its deterrence posture in Europe if Russia wins the conflict in Ukraine and manages to move further to the West in the country, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and US European Command head Christopher Cavoli said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

"It would certainly mean that we have to change our deterrence posture if they ended up significantly farther west than they've managed to get so far," Cavoli told the US Armed Services Committee when asked what would happen if Russia wins the conflict.

Cavoli noted that he, as the top NATO commander, has about 40,000 troops at his disposal at present and NATO member states are ready to contribute more soldiers if needed.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and the two countries have since engaged in several rounds of peace talks, but they remain at an impasse.

Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Ukraine even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.