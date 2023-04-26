UrduPoint.com

US To Change Deterrence Posture If Russia Wins In Ukraine - Supreme Allied Commander

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 11:15 PM

US to Change Deterrence Posture if Russia Wins in Ukraine - Supreme Allied Commander

The United States will have to adjust its deterrence posture in Europe if Russia wins the conflict in Ukraine and manages to move further to the West in the country, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and US European Command head Christopher Cavoli said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States will have to adjust its deterrence posture in Europe if Russia wins the conflict in Ukraine and manages to move further to the West in the country, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and US European Command head Christopher Cavoli said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"It would certainly mean that we have to change our deterrence posture if they ended up significantly farther west than they've managed to get so far," Cavoli told the US Armed Services Committee when asked what would happen if Russia wins the conflict.

Cavoli noted that he, as the top NATO commander, has about 40,000 troops at his disposal at present and NATO member states are ready to contribute more soldiers if needed.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and the two countries have since engaged in several rounds of peace talks, but they remain at an impasse.

Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Ukraine even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe United States February October Top

Recent Stories

German Economy Ministry Improves Forecast of 2023 ..

German Economy Ministry Improves Forecast of 2023 GDP Growth to 0.4%, Inflation ..

1 second ago
 US Continues to Seek Diplomatic Breakthrough With ..

US Continues to Seek Diplomatic Breakthrough With North Korea - Biden

10 minutes ago
 US, South Korea Agree to Strengthen Strategic Dete ..

US, South Korea Agree to Strengthen Strategic Deterrence Against DPRK 'Threats' ..

10 minutes ago
 927 defective streetlights replaced in city

927 defective streetlights replaced in city

10 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh participates in International Investment ..

Al Sayegh participates in International Investment Forum to Attract Foreign Inve ..

26 minutes ago
 Over 98% of Tanks,Combat Vehicles Already in Ukrai ..

Over 98% of Tanks,Combat Vehicles Already in Ukraine to Support Counteroffensive ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.