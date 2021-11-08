US to Charge Ukrainian, Russian Over July Ransomware Attack by REvil Group - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) US authorities have seized $6 million in ransom payments and are expected to charge Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi and Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin for the REvil ransomware hacks, CNN reported on Monday.

The $6 million in recovered funds is allegedly linked to payments made by victims of the REvil ransomware tool used by Vasinskyi and Polyanin, who are expected to face charges including conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, US officials are expected to announce, according to CNN.

The REvil ransomware was used to commit such ransomware attacks as the one on US-based software firm Kaseya in July, which impacted up to 1,500 businesses worldwide.