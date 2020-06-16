UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Choose 7 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates For Further Development - Health Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

US to Choose 7 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates for Further Development - Health Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The US government seeks to narrow a range of coronavirus vaccine candidates to about seven of the most promising ones that will continue to receive financial support, the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a fact sheet on Tuesday.

"Fourteen promising candidates have been chosen from the 100+ vaccine candidates currently in development - some of them already in clinical trials with US government support," the release said. "The 14 vaccine candidates are being narrowed down to about seven candidates, representing the most promising candidates from a range of technology options, which will go through further testing in early-stage clinical trials.

"

Large-scale randomized trials for the demonstration of safety and efficacy will proceed for the most promising candidates, the department said.

The US Administration launched last month Operation Warp Speed, a joint project of Health and Defense Departments, which aims to deliver 300 million doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021.

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday that he expects vaccines and therapeutics to be ready by the year end.

Related Topics

Technology Trump January From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

36 minutes ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

51 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

1 hour ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.