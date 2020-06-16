US to Choose 7 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates for Further Development - Health Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The US government seeks to narrow a range of coronavirus vaccine candidates to about seven of the most promising ones that will continue to receive financial support, the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a fact sheet on Tuesday.

"Fourteen promising candidates have been chosen from the 100+ vaccine candidates currently in development - some of them already in clinical trials with US government support," the release said. "The 14 vaccine candidates are being narrowed down to about seven candidates, representing the most promising candidates from a range of technology options, which will go through further testing in early-stage clinical trials.

Large-scale randomized trials for the demonstration of safety and efficacy will proceed for the most promising candidates, the department said.

The US Administration launched last month Operation Warp Speed, a joint project of Health and Defense Departments, which aims to deliver 300 million doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021.

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday that he expects vaccines and therapeutics to be ready by the year end.