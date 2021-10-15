US to Christen Latest Littoral Combat Ship in Alabama on Saturday - Navy

The United States will christen its latest Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) for close to shore maritime operations and support at a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, this weekend, the US Navy said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The United States will christen its latest Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) for close to shore maritime operations and support at a ceremony in mobile, Alabama, this weekend, the US Navy said on Friday.

"The Navy will christen its newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship, the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), during a 10 am CDT (Central Daylight Time) ceremony Saturday, October 16 in Mobile, Alabama," the Navy said in a press release.

The Navy described the LCS class of vessels as fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, and ones that are winning against 21st-century coastal threats.

The platforms are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence, the release said.

The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom and the Independence, designed and built by two industry teams. LCS 32 is the 16th Freedom-variant and 32nd in the LCS class, the release added.