Thu 17th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

US to Christian New Expeditionary Sea Base Unit With 5 Ships on Saturday - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The US Navy scheduled christening in California for the newest expeditionary sea base (ESB) on Saturday, a unit consisting of five ships and able to launch helicopters during maritime expeditions overseas, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Thursday.

"ESB class ships are highly flexible, modular platforms optimized to support a variety of maritime-based missions, including special operations forces and airborne mine counter measures support operations, in addition to humanitarian support and sustainment of traditional military missions," the release said.

The ESB Miguel Keith is comprised of five ships across two variants: Montford Point, John Glenn, Lewis B.

Puller, Hershel "Woody" Willions, which have been delivered and the Miguel Keith, which is scheduled for delivery later this year, the release explained.

The Miguel Keith ESB includes an aviation hangar and flight deck capable of landing MV-22 and MH-53E equivalent helicopters, accommodations, work spaces and ordnance storage for an embarked force, according to the release.

The platform will also provide enhanced command and control, communications, computers and intelligence capabilities to support embarked force mission planning and execution, the release said.

