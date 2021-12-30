The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow the Pfizer coronavirus "booster" vaccines to be used on 12 to 15-year-old adolescents, the New York Times reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow the Pfizer coronavirus "booster" vaccines to be used on 12 to 15-year-old adolescents, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The FDA is also expected to cut the period of time after which both, adolescents and adults can get Pfizer's booster shot six months to five months after their second vaccine dose, the report said.

In addition, the FDA will also authorize booster shots for children with immune deficiencies in the 5-11 age range, the report said.

The vaccine advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be meeting next week to vote on the changes in case FDA endorses them.

On Wednesday, the US authorities reported nearly 500,000 coronavirus cases amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. Health experts have said the Omicron variant cases are mild and no deaths have so far been reported.