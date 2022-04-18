US to Co-Host Second Global COVID-19 Summit Online in May - White House

The United States will co-host the second virtual global COVID-19 summit on May 12 with Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal as the chairs of CARICOM, G7, G20 and the African Union, respectively, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The United States will co-host the second virtual global COVID-19 summit on May 12 with Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal as the chairs of CARICOM, G7, G20 and the African Union, respectively, the White House said on Monday.

The first global COVID-19 summit was held virtually by the United States on September 22, 2021.

"The Summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats," the White House said in a statement.

The co-hosts are calling on the international community to make additional commitments to fight the global pandemic, including solutions to vaccinate the world and improve health security, the statement read.

The summit organizers plan to focus on joint efforts to provide more vaccines, deploy tests and treatments, especially for the highest-risk populations, and expand and protect the health workforce while minimizing disruptions to routine and essential health services.

They also emphasized the need to enhance access to medical research and development; increase and diversify local and regional manufacturing; and generate sustainable financing for pandemic preparedness.