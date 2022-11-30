US to Co-Host Second 'Summit for Democracy' in 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States will host another Summit for Democracy with Costa Rica, Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia next spring, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"In the new year, we will be joined by new co-host governments Costa Rica and the Netherlands and the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Zambia, joining together with a regionally diverse group of partners to host the summit (which) underscores that democratic values are both a shared global aspiration and a shared global responsibility," Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.

The summit will also assemble world leaders in a virtual plenary format followed by in-person gatherings in each co-host country, with representatives from government, civil society, and the private sector, the White House also said.

The Summit aims to reaffirm the vitality of the democratic model and collective action to meet the unprecedented challenges of our time, she added.

According to a joint statement released earlier in the day, the summit will be held on March 29-30, 2023.