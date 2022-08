US to Co-Host Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting in Germany on September 8 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) US and allied defense ministers will gather in Germany on September 8 for a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, the US Air Forces in Europe said on Monday.

"U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is scheduled to host an in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 8, 2022," the press release said.