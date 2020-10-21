US to Co-Host Virtual Donor Conference for Rohingya Refugees - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The United States will co-host a virtual donor conference on Thursday to support the Rohingya refugees, the US State Department announced in a release on Tuesday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E.

Biegun will co-host a virtual donor conference together with the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on October 22, 2020," the release said.

Biegun will be joined by US Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa, the release added.

In August, the State Department marked the third anniversary of Myanmar's military campaign that drove some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims into exile in Bangladesh with a fresh demand for accountability and a safe return of the refugees.