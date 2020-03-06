UrduPoint.com
US To Commission Newest Expeditionary Sea Base On Saturday - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:01 PM

US to Commission Newest Expeditionary Sea Base on Saturday - Navy

The US Navy said in a press release that it has scheduled the christening of the nation's newest Expeditionary Sea Base ship - to provide aviation facilities, berthing, equipment staging, and command and control assets in distant parts of the world - in the state of Virginia on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The US Navy said in a press release that it has scheduled the christening of the nation's newest Expeditionary Sea Base ship - to provide aviation facilities, berthing, equipment staging, and command and control assets in distant parts of the world - in the state of Virginia on Saturday.

"The future Hershel 'Woody' Williams is the first ship to bear the name of Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Four Hershel Woodrow Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient recognized for heroism at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II," the release said on Friday.

The ship features an aviation hangar and flight deck with four operating spots capable of landing V-22 and MH-53E equivalent helicopters, accommodations, work spaces and ordnance storage for an embarked force, the release said.

The platform will also provide unmanned aviation vehicle operations, command and control, communications, computers and intelligence capabilities to support embarked force mission planning and execution, the release said.

The reconfigurable mission deck area can also store equipment such as mine sleds and rigid hull inflatable boats, the release added.

US Senator Joe Manchin will deliver the commissioning ceremony's principal address during a 10 a.m. ceremony on Saturday, according to the release.

