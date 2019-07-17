US to Commission Newest Littoral Combat Ship in October 26 Ceremony - Navy

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The US Navy said in a release that it plans to commission its newest Littoral Combat Ship, the Indianapolis, at an upcoming ceremony in the state of Indiana on October 26, marking the ship's entrance in to the active fleet.

"The Navy will commission the littoral combat ship Oct. 26, 2019 in Burns Harbor, Indiana," the release said.

"The commissioning ceremony signifies the acceptance for service and the entrance of a ship into the active fleet of the US Navy."

The US Navy said it plans to deploy a fleet of at least 33 Littoral Combat Ships, of which the Indianapolis will be the seventeenth, the release said.

A Littoral Combat Ship is a highly maneuverable vessel designed to operate in shallow coastal zones or in open seas to clear mines, counter submarines and conduct surface warfare, according to the release.