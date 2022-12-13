US to Commit $55 Billion to Africa at Upcoming US-Africa Summit - Sullivan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States at the upcoming US-Africa summit will pledge to provide Africa with $55 billion over the next three years, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"Working closely with Congress, the US will commit $55 billion to Africa over the course of the next three years across a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time," said Sullivan at a press conference.