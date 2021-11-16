UrduPoint.com

US To Compete With China Using Full Range Of Strengths - Sullivan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:53 PM

US to Compete With China Using Full Range of Strengths - Sullivan

The United States will use all its strengths to compete with China and stand up for its values together with American allies and partners, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United States will use all its strengths to compete with China and stand up for its values together with American allies and partners, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"President Biden has made clear that together with our allies and partners and those that share our democratic values that we are going to work for a vision, not against China but for an affirmative vision of an international system that remains free, open and fair. We will compete with the full range of our strengths and we're going to stand up for our values," Sullivan said during a discussion hosted by Brookings Institution.

Related Topics

China Brookings United States All Share

Recent Stories

AJK LA Speaker inaugurates 16-day campaign "violen ..

AJK LA Speaker inaugurates 16-day campaign "violence against women" in AJK

2 minutes ago
 EDGE and L3Harris sign agreement to localise WESCA ..

EDGE and L3Harris sign agreement to localise WESCAM MX electro-optical/infrared ..

10 minutes ago
 EDGE enters five-year agreement to utilise Ansys E ..

EDGE enters five-year agreement to utilise Ansys Engineering Simulation Solution ..

10 minutes ago
 Meta Says Took Action Against 4 Distinct Hacking G ..

Meta Says Took Action Against 4 Distinct Hacking Groups in Pakistan, Syria

2 minutes ago
 Provision of best education government responsibil ..

Provision of best education government responsibility: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 OSCE/ODIHR Concerned About Non-Admission of Journa ..

OSCE/ODIHR Concerned About Non-Admission of Journalists to Border Zone of Poland

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.