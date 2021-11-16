US to Compete With China Using Full Range of Strengths - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United States will use all its strengths to compete with China and stand up for its values together with American allies and partners, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"President Biden has made clear that together with our allies and partners and those that share our democratic values that we are going to work for a vision, not against China but for an affirmative vision of an international system that remains free, open and fair. We will compete with the full range of our strengths and we're going to stand up for our values," Sullivan said during a discussion hosted by Brookings Institution.