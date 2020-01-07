UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Comply With UN Requirements In Handling Zarif's Visa Case - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:43 PM

US to Comply with UN Requirements in Handling Zarif's Visa Case - Pompeo

The United States will comply with the United Nations requirements in the case of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is reportedly being denied a US visa to participate in a UN Security Council meeting, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The United States will comply with the United Nations requirements in the case of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is reportedly being denied a US visa to participate in a UN Security Council meeting, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"We don't comment on visa matters ... I can't add much more to this issue of Foreign Minister Zarif's travel to the United States," Pompeo said during a press briefing. "We will always comply with our obligations, UN requirements and the headquarters agreement.

We will do so in this particular instance and more broadly everyday."

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Sputnik on Tuesday that it had not yet received any official notification regarding a visa for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit the mission in the United States

Earlier in the day, Zarif said that the United States had denied him a visa to attend the UN Security Council meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Related Topics

United Nations Visit United States Visa Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Prominent jurist, former chief election commission ..

1 minute ago

Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's fu ..

1 minute ago

Wall Street Seesaws In Early Trade, Struggling To ..

2 minutes ago

IOK prominent lawyers Mian Qayoom fighting various ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Poli ..

8 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption seizes CCTV funds record of Shahee ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.