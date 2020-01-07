The United States will comply with the United Nations requirements in the case of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is reportedly being denied a US visa to participate in a UN Security Council meeting, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

"We don't comment on visa matters ... I can't add much more to this issue of Foreign Minister Zarif's travel to the United States," Pompeo said during a press briefing. "We will always comply with our obligations, UN requirements and the headquarters agreement.

We will do so in this particular instance and more broadly everyday."

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Sputnik on Tuesday that it had not yet received any official notification regarding a visa for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit the mission in the United States

Earlier in the day, Zarif said that the United States had denied him a visa to attend the UN Security Council meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday.