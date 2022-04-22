UrduPoint.com

US To Conduct Additional Training Of Ukrainians On Radars, Tactical Drones - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US to Conduct Additional Training of Ukrainians on Radars, Tactical Drones - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States will conduct additional military training for Ukrainians on the US counter artillery radar, the Phoenix Ghost drone and the M113 armored vehicles amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"We fully expect that there'll be some additional training and familiarization done on some of these things like the counter artillery radar, the Phoenix Ghost, even the M113 armored vehicles will require a little bit of familiarization," Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States is providing Ukraine with another $800 million security aid package.

The Defense Department said the new US security aid package would include 72 Howitzers, 144,000 of artillery rounds, more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones as well as parts and other equipment.

On Wednesday, the Defense Department said the United States began training more than 50 Ukrainians outside of Ukraine on how to operate Howitzers in a program that will last about a week.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

