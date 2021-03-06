UrduPoint.com
US To Conduct Battle Staff Exercise Next Week Across All Mission Areas - STRATCOM

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The US military will conduct a battle staff drill next week across all mission areas to evaluate preparedness and enhance deterrence against a range of threats, Strategic Command said in a release on Friday.

"US Strategic Command will commence Exercise Global Lightning 21 next week, an annual battle staff exercise designed to train Department of Defense forces and assess joint operational readiness across all USSTRATCOM mission areas," the release said.

The key objective of the exercise is to create conditions for strategic deterrence against a variety of threats, the release added.

This year, the participants of the exercise will be US Strategic Command headquarters staff along with US European Command headquarters, and US Space Command.

US Strategic Command is one of eleven commands in the Department of Defense. It is located at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. The list of the command's missions includes strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, space operations, missile defense.

