US to Conduct Orderly Transition After Presidential Election - Republican Senate Leader

The winner of the November presidential election in the United States will be inaugurated in an orderly transition on January 20 just as it has happened every four years since the country's inception, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The winner of the November presidential election in the United States will be inaugurated in an orderly transition on January 20 just as it has happened every four years since the country's inception, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Thursday.

"The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792," McConnell said via Twitter.

McConnell's comments come after President Donald Trump a day earlier during a press conference refused to say whether he would hand over power if he loses the vote.

Asked earlier whether he would guarantee a peaceful transfer after the election, Trump responded "We're going to have to see what happens."

Trump has repeatedly claimed that widespread mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic could result in significant fraud. Democrats say the claim is unfounded.